New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia came face to face in a verbal spat during a visit to a Government school in Delhi on Wednesday.

The wordy duel between the two took place when Gaurav Bhatia visited the school on invitation from the AAP leader, who wanted to disprove the allegations made by the BJP leader previously. A few days ago, the BJP leader accused the Kejriwal government of making false promises on 500 new schools, which were never really built. Gaurav Bhatia had challenged the AAP government to take him to a "single school" built by them so far.

The AAP legislator accepted the challenge and extended the invitation. Once they landed at the school, the two leaders engaged themselves in a heated exchange. Later, Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video of the incident on Twitter, claiming the BJP leader refused to enter the school and ran away. The video showed Gaurav Bhatia getting into his car amid slogan-shouting by a group apparently of AAP supporters. "Bhaag gaye (He's running away)," Saurabh Bharadwaj was heard saying in the video.

"We told him there are 498 more schools, let us see them, but he refused and fled," Mr Bharadwaj wrote in his tweet. Following the incident, as a counter-attack, BJP's Gaurav Bhatia came up with another video on Twitter and said "I asked for the list of 500, He (the AAP leader) took us to one school that too was built in 1966. We have come to a second school that is unfinished. This is the reality after eight-and-a-half years. Thanks, the truth has come out," Mr Bhatia was seen saying in the video, even as Bharadwaj kept countering him. Amid all this fracas, Bhatia asked for a hug but Bharadwaj refused, saying "why to hug you, you are from BJP".