Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Bhadaur seat in Punjab, Labh Singh Ugoke, pulled up his socks and gets into action mode. After the completion of the legislature party meeting, Ugoke inspected Sadhu Mandi Hospital.

Labh Singh Ugoke in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, said, as per the instructions of Bhagwant Mann and the party, we should start our work from Halka (Circle) and ward levels, instead of operating from Chandigarh. "Hence, I have started work and inspected the hospital."

"My mother's decision to stick to cleaning job is her own and it is good. Apart from my family, people living in different Wards and Circles are like an extended family for me. A lot of work is required in the sectors of education, health, and basic amenities," said Ugoke, adding, "I wanted to continue my education but stopped further due to the poor economic condition of the family. Hence, to make money, I established a mobile repair shop."