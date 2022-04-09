New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party, MLA, Amanatullah Khan was rushed to hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack. After the MLA complained of chest pain, he has been taken to South Delhi's Apollo hospital, where he is now under treatment and said to be out of danger, as per the sources.

Amanatullah Khan is AAP's MLA from Okhla and he had won the seat three times in a row. He had won the 2020 Delhi assembly elections by a margin of 71,827 votes over BJP's Braham Singh. Currently, he also serves as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

