New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was produced in court by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Delhi Police had lodged 3 FIRs following a previous raid at premises connected to him and his aides.

On Friday, the ACB arrested Khan after hours-long questioning of the legislator in connection with irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board. The ACB conducted searches at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's house and his other locations, and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as an unlicensed weapon from him, the officials said.

Amanatullah business partner Hamid Ali was also arrested by South East Delhi Police under Arms Act. His premises were also raided on Friday by ACB. A pistol, some bullets & Rs 12 Lakhs cash were recovered from Hamid Ali's residence.

Quoting ACB sources, news agency ANI reported that Hamid disclosed to the agency that Amanatullah kept weapons and cash in his house and all the transactions were done on his instructions. The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. It issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the two-year-old corruption case.

The Okhla MLA was called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in connection with a 2020 case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.