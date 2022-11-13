New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by remaking the 'Lootera' movie poster featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia over 'scams'.

At least eighteen hundred crores were 'looted' from the state exchequer to fill the pockets of contractors, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said on Sunday. "These robbers looted the poor and gave it to the liquor mafia, the commission was paid for Punjab and Gujarat elections," he alleged. The money earned through the liquor policy corruption is being presently used to contest elections in Gujarat through hawala, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP took to Twitter to mock the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister by posting his morphed picture similar to the poster of the Bollywood film Lootera. The poster reads that the movie is directed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and has been produced by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman whose letters to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor brought out stark allegations of corruption against the AAP.