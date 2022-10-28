New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders staged protests in several constituencies of the national capital on Friday against garbage mismanagement in the city by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Several leaders including Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, Vikas Puri MLA Mahendra Yadav, and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined the protest in their respective constituencies.

The leaders and the party workers gathered with placards in their constituencies and raised slogans against the BJP. AAP and BJP workers on Thursday held protests against each other with each party accusing the other of mishandling disposal of garbage in the city as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site.

Scores of BJP supporters demonstrating against the AAP had showed black flags and denounced Kejriwal, accusing the government headed by him of not releasing money to the MCD. (PTI)