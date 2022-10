Amritsar: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday reached the Amritsar court for a hearing on a defamation case against him. Akali government leader Bikram Singh Majithia had filed a petition against Sanjay Singh in court.

In 2017, AAP leaders accused Bikram Majithia of drug smuggling. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Ashish Khaitan have apologized for the matter.