New Delhi: AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj allegedly died by suicide at his West Delhi's Kirti Nagar residence on Thursday evening. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence and his friend rushed him to Kukreja Hospital but to no avail. Although family members and police didn't say anything about Bharadwaj's motive behind taking the extreme step.

West Delhi DCP Ghanshyam Bansal said a call was received by PCR at around 4.40 pm on Thursday evening that 55 year old Sandeep Bhardwaj who was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence was rushed to Kukreja Hospital situated in Tagore Garden area of West Delhi, where doctors declared him dead.

Read: AAP leader Sanjay Singh reaches Amritsar court for hearing on defamation case

It was also learnt from the DCP that Sandeep Bhardwaj was associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a long time and he was the secretary of party's trade wing. Bhardwaj was into marble business and has a shop located at Rajouri Garden area of West Delhi. He was a divorcee and staying with his 20 year old son and two unmarried sisters.

It has also been learnt from the sources that Sandeep was associated with AAP since Anna Hazare's days when their leaders were staging a protest in Delhi demanding tabling of Lokpal Bill in the Parliament and also bringing the Prime Minister's office under the ambit of Lokpal. He was a strong contender for MCD election in Delhi on AAP ticket. But Sandeep Bhardwaj was mentally upset when the ticket was given to a new comer and son of Congress leader Anjali Rai, added the source.