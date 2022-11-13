New Delhi: In an amusing incident former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed atop a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station on Sunday in protest against his party bosses who have not granted him a ticket in the upcoming Delhi municipal body election. Hasan was allegedly unhappy over not being given a ticket for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) poll. He claimed that the party made him submit all necessary documents, but did not give him a ticket.

Hasan said that he has been working for the party for years and was engaged in preparations for the elections, yet he was not granted a ticket. Locals, the Police and the fire brigade have already reached the spot. The party has announced the names of all the candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections.