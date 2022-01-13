Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who is currently on the second day of his Punjab tour released a phone number for the general public to decide who should be the Chief Minister's face for Punjab.

Addressing the media Kejriwal said, “Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me. He is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this,” said Kejriwal.

Announcing the launch of the number 0748 70748, Kejriwal said, "This number has been issued on which you can tell your choice by message, call or WhatsApp. The collected data would be accumulated and then the chief minister's face would be declared. I will make an announcement based on the data provided by the party. This will happen for the first time in India that any party is leaving this decision to the public." Kejriwal said.

Also Read: 'Cunning Kejriwal' won't allow Mann to become Punjab CM, alleges BJP leader Sirsa

"This number will remain in connection till 5pm on January 17, on the basis of which AAP party will announce the new Punjab CM's face. The party will put a stamp on the same face which will be the choice of the people. The country is dear to us, Punjab is dear to us." Kejriwal added.

Everyone should come together for the progress of Punjab, said Kejriwal. As of now regarding the allegations made there has been no evidence of the sale of tickets shows no evidence. "If any evidence is found, I will take action by myself," Kejriwal stated to the media.

Also Read: After AAP's victory in Chandigarh its time to watch out the new entrant in the Punjab polls