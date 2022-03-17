New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has moved the Supreme Court against delaying the municipal elections in Delhi due to the Central government's decision to merge the trifurcated municipal corporations in the national capital.

The plea moved through advocate Shadan Farasat states that it is the "brazen influence of the government of India over the State Election Commission and its flagrant meddling with the conduct of municipal elections forms the subject matter of this writ petition". The petition argues that the state election commission had issued various notices and orders indicating that the elections would be held in April 2022 and preparations were going on for that.

But then it received a communication from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi that the centre has decided to merge the trifurcated municipal corporations of Delhi due to which the elections were indefinitely postponed. It contends that the centre is "very evidently making attempts to buckle the independence of the state election commission and stultify free and fair municipal elections in Delhi".

Speaking about it to ETV Bharat, AAP's municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, "A democracy cannot run without elections. If the election commission has postponed the date of election fearing anyone, then the decision is nothing but murder of democracy." Attacking the Centre, he said that it wants to permanently stay in power. "The reason the Election Commission is offering is beyond comprehension," said Pathak, who added that the party had to go to the Supreme Court for justice.

