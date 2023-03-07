Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will ensure that those involved in the 2015 sacrilege incidents are brought to the book. Winding up discussion on the governor's address during the Punjab Assembly's budget session here, the chief minister also accused the previous governments of not taking any action in the matter.

Mann said people of all religions were hurt by the sacrilege incidents and they sought punishment for the guilty. Incidents of theft of the 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book being found in Bargari had triggered protests in Faridkot in 2015.

Two people were killed in Behbal Kalan while some were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015. Referring to the Kotkapura police firing case, Mann said his government has filed a 7,000-page charge sheet in a court and named the masterminds. Those guilty of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib will not be spared and justice will be ensured, he said.

He further said his government has written to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure stringent punishment for those found guilty of sacrilege of any religious scriptures. Mann took strong exception to Congress and BJP leaders' "misleading" statements on the law and order situation in Punjab and said it is far better as compared to the situation in several states ruled by the two parties.

On the alleged misuse of central probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate by the Union government, the chief minister said his government will continue to serve the people without any fear. "The misuse of central agencies to muzzle the voice of democracy will not be successful," he said.

Mann said his government is working zealously to ensure that Punjab becomes a front-running state in every sphere. The days of long power cuts have ended and Punjab is headed towards becoming a power-surplus state. Due to the government's efforts, power generation in the state has increased by 83 per cent, he said.

He also said his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and exemplary action will be taken against corrupt leaders. The chief minister said the government will soon launch its flagship programme, 'Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar' under which people will be able to avail 40 citizen-centric services at their doorsteps. This scheme will be available online via a mobile application. (PTI)