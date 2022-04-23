Chandigarh: Immediately after taking over as the chief minister of Punjab, the the state government led by Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party has lowered down the security of about 184 former ministers, MLAs and MPs.

Sources in the government said that former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son had the highest security but that has been withdrawn. Not only that the new government has also stripped off the security of the family of the former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Security has also been withdrawn from former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal's son Arjun Badal, Capt Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and former DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyay's son Sithant Chattopadhyay.

The security of Bibi Jagir Kaur, Former Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, Janmeja Singh Sekhon, Tota Singh, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Joginder Singh Jindu, Rajinder Singh Mehta, Amarjit Singh Chawla, Jagjit Singh Talwandi, Parkash Chand Garg, Prem Mittal Sohan Singh Thandal have been withdrawn

