Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann led AAP government in Punjab has announced over 26,000 jobs for the youth in the state after completing 50 days in office.

The 26,454 jobs include 10,000 posts in Punjab Police and 15000 in boards and corporations of different government departments. Chief Minister Mann is expected to make the formal announcement in this regard in Ludhiana on Thursday where a state-level function is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhian. On the occasion, Mann would participate in a programme related to the Ramgarhian community at Punjab Agriculture University.

In the first meeting of the Punjab cabinet which discussed unemployment, the cabinet had approved more than 25,000 government jobs. Meanwhile, Mann will also hold discussions with the MLAs of Ludhiana regarding the forthcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

