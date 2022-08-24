New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform the liquor trade in the capital to "gain unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it. He also said the city government allowed 'cartelisation' in liquor business by giving multiple retail licenses to big companies. Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect BJP's questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.

(PTI)