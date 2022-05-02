Shimla: The Aam Aadmi Party has expelled its Himachal Pradesh social media incharge Harpreet Singh Bedi over his alleged pro-Khalistan tweets. The move came after the ruling BJP on Sunday accused Bedi of openly supporting Khalistan, alleging that he had put out a series of tweets in its support some years ago.

In a tweet, the state unit of AAP said, "Views expressed by Harpreet Singh Bedi in his tweets are against Aam Aadmi Party's ideology & do not represent the opinion of the party in any way." "The party hereby expels him (Harpreet Singh Bedi) from all posts with immediate effect."

In another tweet, it said, "AAP firmly believes in the unity & integrity of our great nation & would never tolerate anyone writing anything against our county." Bedi had in 2012 and 2020 posted a series of anti-India and pro-Khalistan tweets, demanded new currency for the separatist group, and posted a dollar that depicted the "Republic of Khalistan" with a photo of the group's leader, BJP state general secretary Trilok Jamwal had told the media.

Referring to another alleged tweet by Bedi, Jamwal had said he had mentioned that Sikhs could demand Khalistan as per the Constitution. Bedi's tweets clearly indicated that AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal was associated with Khalistanis and that the separatist group had been funding his party, the BJP leader had alleged. Jamwal had claimed that after he raised the issue, Bedi had deleted his Twitter account but said he had screenshots of those tweets.

PTI