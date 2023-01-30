New Delhi: In the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly polls in different states, Aam Aadmi Party has set in motion its process of revamping its state units by dissolving party units in at least 3 states. The party's Madhya Pradesh unit has been dissolved with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, the APP's Haryana unit was dissolved and the office-bearers of the Kerala unit of the party ceased to exit on January 24. The elections at the the block, district and state level for the new office bearers of the party will be held shortly.

AAP's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said, "The party's new units will be constituted in states — Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala — as early as possible." With the two major players BJP and Congress already well placed in Madhya Pradesh politics, AAP has now been focusing on the state as the election is due in the state later this year.

Haryana AAP's leader Anurag Danda said, "the party's Haryana units functioning at the block, district, state, assembly and parliamentary levels were halted. All the positions in the party were scrapped and the new posts of the office-bearers will be filled right from the village booth level to the top shortly. The complete overhauling of party's office-bearers is in on the cards keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls in Haryana."

"A zonal level meeting of party workers will be convened today(Jan. 29) and Jan. 30 at Gurugram and Rohtak districts respectively in the sate. Whereas block level meeting of AAP party workers is scheduled to take place at Hisar and Kurukshetra on Jan. 30," Danda said, adding, "the party has been expanding its base in Haryana for the past few years by upping the membership drive as well as bringing several people to the party fold."

On January 24, AAP's Kerala unit was dissolved for constituting party's new unit of office-bearers. The party's central leadership in Delhi will announce the names of new office-bearers and workers after holding three regional meetings at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. National general secretary Sandeep Pathak will oversee the election process for the party's new office-bearers. Many new faces will be inducted into party's Kerala team.