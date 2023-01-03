Bengaluru : The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit on Monday demanded arrest of senior BJP MLA and former minister Arvind Limbavali in connection with the suicide of an industrialist. AAP state campaign committee President Mukhyamantri Chandru demanded the immediate arrest of Limbavali after industrialist S. Pradeep shot himself in the head and held six influential persons, including the BJP leader, responsible for his death.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state office, Chandru said: "Pradeep named six people including BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali as the people responsible for his death."We still remember what happened in the (contractor) Santosh Patil suicide case. The police, without even interrogating former Minister KS Eshwarappa, gave a clean chit although his name figured in the death note."Now, the BJP wants to induct the same minister back in the cabinet. We do not want Limbavali also to be let go without an investigation in the same way. We demand immediate arrest of all the accused including Limbavali in the suicide case.

"The AAP leader said that when a common man's name figures in a death note, the police take cognisance and arrest the accused immediately. "What should have been the same law for everyone... (but) it looks as though the police on the behest of the party in power does not deem it fit to arrest the accused."

"If Aravind Limbavali is not arrested, there is every chance of him destroying the evidence against him. All the other people named in the suicide note have to be arrested and interrogated as well. Pradeep's family should get justice. The case has to be thoroughly investigated and truth should come out in the public," Chandru said.

"The BJP government in the state indulges in many irregularities for which honest people face harassment and at times, end up resorting to committing suicide."Only a few days ago, TN Prasad, a contractor from Tumakuru, had committed suicide. The 40 per cent commission racket by the BJP is the sole reason for such suicides. The BJP government misuses power unabashedly and ensures their leaders and their friends are not indicted," he alleged. (IANS)