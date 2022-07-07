New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of calling Delhiites "thieves" and demanded an apology for asking people to pay taxes to the civic body "honestly". It asked the Lieutenant Governor to stop behaving like "a BJP worker and abusing Delhiites".

The party's reaction came a day after Saxena in a tweet said the past financial mismanagement and non-payment of "any property tax" by 75 percent of residents of the city made the municipal corporation of Delhi "go in red", and asked them to pay their dues honestly to make the civic body financially stable.

"It's a black day in the history of Delhi. The LG called people of Delhi thieves," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said at a press conference. He dubbed Saxena's remarks "very irresponsible" and said the Delhi government's budget under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal increased from Rs 25,000 crore in 2015 to Rs 70,000 crore at present because Delhites pay their taxes honestly.

The municipal corporation is facing a financial crisis today, not because of any dishonesty on the part of Delhiites in payment of taxes but the BJP's corrupt regime in the civic body," Pathak, the newly elected Rajinder Nagar MLA, alleged.

"By the grace of God, you (LG) are sitting in a very responsible position. Delhites only want cleanliness. There is no problem in paying taxes," Pathak said. "You should apologize for making such an irresponsible statement. You should not be using such language. Delhites would not tolerate," he added.

The Delhi LG had on Wednesday invited suggestions from the public to improve the MCD's poor financial health and also urged people to "honestly pay" their property taxes and dues. Taking to Twitter, he said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) cash deficit stood at Rs 2,756.32 crore between the financial years 2019-2020 and 2021-22.

"MCD services 94% of Delhi. Past financial mismanagement & non-payment of any property tax by 75% of residents has made it go in the RED. It's time we-one of the richest cities in India, pay our dues to MCD honestly. Your suggestions & participation will help achieve this," he had tweeted. (PTI)