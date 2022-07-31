Malerkotla (Punjab): Gangsterism has spread its feet in Punjab where murders are taking place in broad daylight. One such case has come to light from the Malerkotla district. AAP councillor of Ward No 18 of Malerkotla was shot dead by two miscreants on Saturday. After this incident, panic prevailed in the town.

According to police, Aam Aadmi Party councillor Muhammad Akbar Bholi was doing the workout in the gym this morning when two unidentified persons shot at him at a point blank range. Soon after, he was taken to a private hospital by the people nearby where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police took up investigation, but the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

It may be recalled that three years ago, Mohammad Anwar, brother of Mohammad Akbar Bholi, the councillor and owner of Rani Palace, was shot dead while going to a funeral near Ludhiana bypass. Right now, the police are investigating this whole matter. The family is also in shock after the murder. No statement has been given by them yet.