Dhuri: Amid recurrent nominations being filed by candidates from various political parties, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections, Bhagwant Mann, on Saturday filed his nomination from the Dhuri assembly constituency.

Mann reached the Sub Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office with his mother, taking the blessings of the latter before reaching out to file his nomination.

Afterwards, the AAP candidate appealed to the people to help him secure a win from the Dhuri seat. He further noted that he will be getting major support from the people in Punjab assembly elections.

The Punjab polls will kick off on February 20 and end on March 10.

