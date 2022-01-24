Muzaffarnagar: Aam Admi Party candidate Joginder Singh for the Miranpur assembly seat allegedly poured kerosene oil over his clothes to immolate himself before the district collectorate office on Monday over the rejection of his poll nomination paper by the returning officer, police said. The police, however, managed to foil his alleged suicide bid by overpowering him and stopping him from lighting the matchstick, they said.

After his failed suicide bid, Singh sat on a dharna before the district magistrate's office, alleging that he was not given an opportunity to rectify his mistake in filling his nomination paper.

Interacting with ETV Bharat Singh alleged that "I think, I might be targeted because of my turban. In fact, my party has worked with farmers during the farmer's agitation. I am paying a price for being a Sikh and I think the election commission is working under pressure. I am also been an officer in the Indian Army some time back and mistakes do happen but they can be rectified. But here the returning officer is just not ready to listen."

However, the official sources said Singh's nomination paper was rejected by Returning Officer Jayender Kumar due to some crucial omissions.

(With agency inputs)

