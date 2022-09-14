New Delhi: After the defection of eight Congress MLAs in Goa, the AAP on Wednesday called the BJP a "serial killer of democracy" and slammed the CBI for not taking any action against it. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also claimed the BJP is trying to topple the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab and has offered Rs 25 crore each to 10 AAP MLAs to switch sides. (PTI)