New Delhi: Ruling AAP and opposition BJP MLAs staged protest in Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday over various issues. While BJP MLAs protested against the "anti-farmer" policies of the AAP government, the ruling party MLAs protested against the LG and top Delhi government officers, including the chief secretary, for allegedly causing hindrance in the works of the Kejriwal government.

Carrying miniature ploughs in assembly premises, BJP MLAs protested against the Kejriwal government's "anti-farmer" policies. "There is less compensation on land acquisition and no subsidy is given on agricultural appliances. No hospital, colleges or sewer lines have been laid in villages of Delhi during eight years of the AAP government," said Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

He said if the government will run away from a discussion on farmers' issue in the House, BJP MLAs will stage a dharna outside the chief minister's chamber in the Assembly. AAP MLAs, including Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, staged protest in front of Mahtma Gandhi's statue in Assembly premises. The protest by AAP led to 30-minute delay in the commencement of Assembly proceedings. (PTI)