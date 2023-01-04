New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday appointed Isudan Gadhvi, who was its chief ministerial candidate in the recently held Gujarat Assembly election, as the president of the party's state unit. On the other hand, Gopal Italia, the AAP's outgoing Gujarat chief, has been given a national role. Italia has also been made co-in-charge for Maharashtra.

The announcement was made on AAP's official Twitter handle. “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT !! The party hereby appoints new office bearers. Best wishes to all" tweeted AAP.

As per the list, Gadhvi, a former journalist, is AAP's new Gujarat unit chief, while Italia has been made a national joint secretary. Apart from that Alpesh Kathiria is appointed as working president of the Surat zone, Chaitar Vasava as working president for South Gujarat, Dr Ramesh Patel as working president for North Gujarat, Jagmal Vala as working president of Saurashtra, Jewel Vasra as working president of Central Gujarat, and Kailash Gadhvi as working president of the Kutch zone.

Both Gadhvi and Italia went to Twitter to thank AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving them new responsibilities. "Thank you very much Arvind Kejriwal ji for trusting us all! We will continue to work tirelessly to serve the people and strengthen the party! Congratulations to Gopal Bhai and the entire team for the new responsibility!" tweeted Gadhvi.

"A small simple youth has put faith in me by handing over the charge of Maharashtra state with the first state president and now with national responsibility. I thank the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and our ideal Mr. @ArvindKejriwal ji and Mr. @SandeepPathak04 ji," tweeted Italia.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had contested 181 out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat but could win only five seats despite claiming to be the main opponent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which bagged 156 seats, registering a historic victory.

Gadhvi had faced defeat in Khambhalia's seat and Italia lost from Katargam. While all its top leaders including Italia and Gadhvi lost the election, the AAP managed to secure 12.6 per cent votes.