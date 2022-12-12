New Delhi: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has received one-time upfront payment of over Rs 2300 crore for leasing out six of its airports at Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru through Public Private Partnership (PPP) for operation, management, and development on a long-term lease basis during the last four years, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Sharing the information in a written reply, Gen. (DR) VK Singh, MoS, Ministry of Civil Aviation further stated that the total one-time upfront payment received by AAI in this regard amounts to Rs 2,349.06 crores.

"The details of one time upfront payment received by AAI, comprising investment in capital work in progress and investment in Regulated Asset Base, at which these airports have been handed over to the Concessionaires stood at Ahmedabad (Rs.314.03 crore), Jaipur(Rs. 271.11 crore), Lucknow (Rs. 602.51 crore), Guwahati (Rs. 507.56 crore), Mangaluru (Rs. 221.88 crore) and Thiruvananthapuram (Rs. 431.97 crore)," stated Singh. He further stated that till October' 2022, AAI has received concession fees of Rs. 710.88 crore from the concessionaires for these six airports.

Asked whether the Government has taken care of the welfare and social security of all its former employees who have hitherto lost their jobs, MoS replied that "Interests of the employees deployed at the airport brought under PPP have been fully protected. As per the Concession Agreements with Airport Operators under PPP, the employee will continue to be posted at the respective Airport for 3 years (i.e. 1 year Joint Management period followed by 2 years deemed deputation period)."

"Also, the Concessionaire is liable to extend the offer of appointment to minimum 60% of employees on terms and conditions not inferior to the existing terms. Subsequently, employees have the option to join the Concessionaire or to return to AAI," added the Minister.