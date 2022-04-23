Visakhapatnam: The majority of the youth are obsessed with bikes and to fulfil their dream either they buy with their own money or exert pressure on their parents to purchase one for them. Anyway, they see that they get a bike, but a guy from Visakhapatnam wanted to own a bike uniquely so that it would remain in his memory and can cherish it forever. But, in the age of social media, anything or act that is bizarre or unique is going viral. The same thing happened with Simahdri aka Sanju when he purchased a bike worth Rs 1.60 lakh with one rupee coins.

Simhadri aka Sanju, a Youtuber, who resides in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, like all young people, was obsessed with bikes. But, he wanted to buy the bike in a novel way. So, in order to fulfil his dream, he acquired one rupee coins on his own while others from banks. He bought the Hero Xpulse 4V for Rs.1.60 lakh. Since the showroom owner is a known person to him, he has convinced him. He also consulted banks and collected coins. Thus, he reached the showroom in bags filled with coins worth a total of Rs.1.60 lakh and owned a dream bike.

Ali Khan, the owner of the showroom, said that as Simhadri and his friends are known to him, he has sold the bike for coins, but counting them was a Herculean task, he said. "Two years ago I decided to buy the bike with one rupee coins. Though it is a challenging task, I achieved what I dreamt of," he said. This is the first time in two Telugu states that youth had bought a bike with one rupee coins, said YouTuber Simhadri and bike showroom owner Ali khan, in unison.

