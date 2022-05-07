Bhopal: The Central government is giving medals under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to those cities, which maintain cleanliness. Indore, the industrial city of Madhya Pradesh, is bagging the number one position in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Keeping this in mind, Syed Faiz Ahmed, a young man from Bhopal, has started a campaign to bring Bhopal to the forefront in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which Faiz started from the dirty squares and Muslim areas, which are considered to be unhygienic.

Faiz started cleaning the squares of Bhopal and cleaned the dirt. When the Bhopal Municipal Corporation saw Faiz's hard work, they, too, came forward to help him and made him the ambassador of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Now, due to Faiz's hard work, beautiful paintings have adorned many city squares. At the same time, the city looks beautiful as the Corporation decorated the roadside walls. In Bhopal, Faiz and his colleagues also work with the government to improve the traffic system and help the needy.

