Pune: A 19-year-old boy Khandu alias Deepak Gaikwad was stabbed to death with a sharp knife on Thursday in Wakad by nine people for advising a minor not to drink alcohol. The Wakad police detained a total of nine boys, including a minor, in connection with the murder of the 19-year-old at a party hosted by them near the Mutha river. Another youth Lakhan Lagas has been injured in the dispute. The injured youth is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to the police, "Two groups of friends had planned a party in which meat and alcohol were served. The deceased had apparently advised a young boy of another group not to get addicted to alcohol or cigarettes owing to his age. This resulted in a heated argument and then into a violent brawl. Deepak succumbed to his injuries on the spot while Lakhan's condition is critical." A case was registered by the Wakad police and they are further investigating the matter.