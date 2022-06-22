Hyderabad(Telangana): Fifteen days after her marriage, a young woman in Hyderabad swindled Rs 6.5 crore from her husband and left him. According to sources, Reena Gorle was working in a matrimony office and Ravi Kumar Tagaram had been looking for a suitable match for the past two years.

Reena came to know about his details when he came to her office. She planned to marry him after knowing that he was rich. The woman proposed to him and the two got married in February 2022. As per sources, before marriage she made Ravi Kumar invest Rs 6.5 crores in a company. Later, after marriage when he asked about the money she hired some goons to beat him.

Also read: Mumbai woman duped of Rs 11 lakh while ordering pizza, police register case

Notably, after 15 days of marriage, she left him. Knowing about Ravi's situation his sister complained to the Hyderabad police. Police have filed a case against Reena. After inquiring, police came to know that there were many other people involved as well in the case. Police have filed a case against Sudheer Bobba, Ragu Prasad, Venkat, and Anil.