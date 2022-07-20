Telangana: Panduga Archana, a young woman from Telangana, has made the country proud by getting featured in the World Book of Records for singing the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' 75 times for 7 hours straight. She decided to do this in order to honour the Azadi ka Mahotsav celebrated this year, marking the 75th year of Indian Independence.

In an attempt to instil the feeling of nationalism and to introduce the world to the Indian National Anthem, she chose to register herself for the World Book of Records and set the record. Archana explained that she took a 20-minute break in between while singing the national anthem with the permission of the World Book of Records. To celebrate this achievement, a program was held by former Mayor Ravinder Singh at a hotel in Karimnagar city.

Archana, in a press meeting, said that she has been singing the national anthem since childhood in school on different occasions. The Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' has five stanzas. Each stanza takes approximately 52 seconds and it takes about 6 minutes to sing the whole anthem. It took Archana seven hours to sing the national anthem 75 times.