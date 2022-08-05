Hayathnagar: A young woman named Sirisha on Thursday held on to a thief who tried to steal her gold chain despite getting her eyes sprayed with chilli powder. The fierce woman did not leave him even though her legs were injured. She was eventually successful in handing over the thief to the police. The locals praised her efforts and hailed her as 'Shabash Sirisha' for her bravery.

As informed by the victim, the accused tried to steal her gold chain by pretending to be interested in renting her property. The woman, on being attacked, resisted fiercely and succeeded in saving herself.

According to Hayathnagar police, "On Thursday afternoon, an unknown person asked Sirisha to show him the vacant flat to rent. Sirisha replied that the owner was not in town. But when he insisted that he already had a talk with the landlord, Sirisha gave in. The thief then threw chilli powder in Sirisha's eyes and snatched her gold chain."

Despite the pain in her eyes, she followed the thief downstairs. Sirisha caught hold of his bike and refused to let go. The thief dragged her for ten meters before losing balance. Sirisha, with the help of other locals, handed him over to the Hayathnagar police. The gold chain was seized and returned to her safely. The police have recovered the bike and a knife from the thief. They have registered a case of robbery against the man and are investigating the matter.