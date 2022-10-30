Vikarabad (Telangana): A man was killed during a 'danger game at Moon Light resort at Godhumaguda near Vikarabad on Saturday evening. The game was organized by the resort administration and a bunch of youths participated in it.

In the game, the participants had to search for hidden objects in a well like in a treasure hunt. The deceased jumped into the well to get the hidden ball. Police inspected the spot and filed a case subsequently the body was sent to Vikarabad Government Hospital for postmortem.

A police official said that the resort allegedly does not have permission to conduct the 'danger game' and the police have commenced a probe into the matter.