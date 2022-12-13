Mysore: A tenant's wife brandished a sword and threatened the KSRTC officials when they came to issue a notice for collecting the rental dues towards the commercial complex at the Satgalli bus depot in Mysore district of Karnataka. The incident happened on Saturday and a case has been registered against the woman and her husband at the Udayagiri police station on the complaint of the officials.

For a shop in the commercial complex of the bus stand, Shafiq Ahmed had obtained a license for a period of 12 years. But he was not paying dues on rent. Its contract recently expired on December 10. Therefore, the concerned authorities had issued a notice asking him to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 1.80 crore.

On Saturday, when the officers visited the Satagalli bus stand to meet Shafi and his wife, Muni Bunnisa, who had hired the premises, they allegedly started abusing the officers. Also, it is alleged that Shafi's wife Muni Bunnisa threatened the officers with a sword.

This scene was captured by the locals on mobile and now the video has become viral on social media. Officials have filed a complaint against the couple at the Udayagiri police station. Meanwhile Karnataka Police has registered a case under various sections of IPC and the couple is absconding now.