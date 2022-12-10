Ranga Reddy (Telangana): A 24-yr-old woman was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Adibatla area of Ranga Reddy district on Telangana. Her parents alleged that around 100 youths barged into their house, forcibly took their daughter Vaishali away and vandalised the house. The incident took place after the woman turned down a marriage proposal and getting ready to wed another person.

The Police said that a case has been registered and probe underway. As the victim family, a group of unidentified youngsters armed with sticks entered the house and ransacked it before taking the woman away forcibly, the parents said, adding that the assailants attacked her relatives and neighbours also when they tried to put up resistance. The gang damaged some parked vehicles, too, according to CCTV visuals.

"About 100 people went to the first floor and forcibly took away the girl," mother of the woman alleged. She suspected the hand of the person who had proposed to her daughter. She further alleged that the police did not respond in time. On receiving information, the police reached the scene and began an investigation. Special teams were formed to catch the gang, said the police.

The kidnapping of the young woman on the day of her engagement led to tension. The incident of abducting the young girl by her boyfriend on the grounds that she was ready to marry someone else has created a commotion in Manneguda, a suburb of Hyderabad. The assailants barged into her house and created havoc.