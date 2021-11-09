Hyderabad: A woman at Chandanagar in Hyderabad was relieved of Rs 24.14 lakhs by cybercriminals. According to police, on November 1 she found that there was no signal for a long time then she called the customer care service with another number and learnt that her SIM card was blocked.

The next morning she has sent one of her relatives to the Airtel store to fix the problem. The staff there said that it would take four to five hours to unlock the SIM. When the phone card started working at 8 pm that night, she was shocked to see Rs 24.14 lakhs were debited from her current account. She then approached the police and lodged a complaint with them. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and started investigation.

Police said that cybercriminals either sent an SMS or links in the form of fishing, smishing or wishing and could have taken information by speaking to her by posing themselves as bank officers. They assumed that criminals may have transmitted the malware in the form of an SMS. The phone is expected to be under their control as soon as she clicked on the link.

They created fake documents with that information and other than the photo they had all the details of the victim. With that information, they blocked the SIM and bought a new SIM and with that, they received OTPs from the bank. By using payment apps, the cybercriminals transferred the money from the victim's account to their accounts.

