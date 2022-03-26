Bengaluru: A woman died at a gym in Bengaluru on Saturday morning during a workout. According to police, the incident took place at Malleshapalya, Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as Vinaya Kumari (44), had been working as a background verifier at the city's IDC company, returned home after working in night shift on Friday, police said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows her collapsing in the gym and those around her trying to revive her. She was immediately rushed to a hospital but doctors declared her as being brought dead. Her body is being kept in CV Raman Nagar Hospital and post mortem examination is underway, police said.