Mandya (Karnataka): In a bizarre incident, a 42-year-old widow was burnt alive in Mandya district of Karnataka on Monday late night. The ghastly incident took place in Marasinganahalli village of Maddur taluk. The deceased has been identified as Prema. This incident has created panic among people who are blaming police for failure of law and order.

Prema, who was living alone at home after the demise of her husband, was murdered in her home during night. She used to earn her livelihood by working as a laborer in Marasinganahalli. Prema has a son who lives in Bengaluru and working in a private company. On Monday night, she was set on fire and killed while sleeping alone in her house.

Prema's dead body was found completely burnt in her house. The exact cause of her murder is yet to be found. The Besagarahalli police have visited to the spot and recovered her burnt body. They sent the body for postmortem. Meanwhile Police are probing whether the woman became a victim of murder. They have been also trying to identify the person who did it.

The police are inquiring from neighbours to know about persons who used to meet her. They are also trying to approach her son who lives in Bengaluru. The police suspect that a known person might have murdered her since neighbours did not notice any suspicious movement nor heard any screams or shouts.