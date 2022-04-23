Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh): Wedding cards have a special significance when one going to get hitched as the families would give much importance to them. The first thing the kith and kin of groom and bride do is to pay a visit to a place that specialises in wedding cards printing. Thereafter, they select beautifully designed wedding cards and distribute them to their near and dear ones.

Taking a cue from it, Villuri Nooka Narasinga Rao of Munagapaka in the Anakapalli district, wanted to print his son's wedding card, which can be remembered forever. Therefore, the wedding cards were printed innovatively as he has expected. He got this idea seven years ago when someone has given him a different wedding invitation. He kept that wedding card safely so that he can use it to show to the printers so that they can design his son's wedding accordingly.

The wedding card was printed in the form of a notebook. Details of the wedding were displayed on the front page and on the backside the photos of the bride and groom were printed while in the middle 80 pages were included like a book. For each card, they have spent Rs 40 and over 700 wedding cards were printed and distributed. Groom's father Narsingha Rao's intention to print the wedding card in a book format is to ensure that it is useful for his relatives and friends so that they will remember them for a long time whenever they open the card.

