New Delhi: A watershed moment in the business space occurred between India and Nigeria with the dawn of the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) says V Muraleedharan, MoS for External Affairs on Monday. Speaking at an event in Abuja, Nigeria to inaugurate NIBC, Minister Muraleedharan said the newly constituted NIBC brought in a watershed moment in the business space between India and Nigeria and that a fresh momentum is building up for a renewed business engagement.

The Minister mentioned that Nigeria has always been a favourite investment destination for Indian businesses and has been India's largest trading partner in Africa and a very valuable energy partner. The MoS urged the businesses to look at the strengths of India in various futuristic fields like fintech, AI, health-including vaccine manufacturing, and digital and green growth and adapt them to the needs and requirements of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Ministers highlighted that the business communities form a strong bridge between the two countries. They expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship will be bolstered further. The event witnessed the participation of high representatives from the Governments, CEOs, and business representatives of major companies.

Industry and Trade Minister of Nigeria Otunba Richard Adeniyi, Minister of Power Abubakar D.Aliyu, Minister of Mines and Steel Olamilekan Adegbite, MoS Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada were also present at the event.