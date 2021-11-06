Anantapur: Providing basic amenities to the people is the duty of the government, but if they turn Nelson's eye towards them, the authorities concerned will attract the ire of the people. Though the needy can wait with patience and even run from pillar to post to redress their grievances, but they cannot keep the bodies of the dead in their houses waiting for the officials to provide them with a graveyard for performing the final rites of their near and dear ones.

It is ironic that Dhanapuram village in Parigi mandal of Anantapur district has been deprived of a crematorium. Villagers are conducting the last rites of the deceased on the roadside. The road leading from Dhanapuram to Birepalli village is being used as a funeral ground.

Villagers venting their ire at the authorities' apathy as they had failed to provide them with a burial ground though they had repeatedly asked them to allocate the land. When authorities were questioned about the land allocation to the burial ground, they are reportedly said that the onus lies on the higher officials. Finally, on approaching the tahsildar, he said that the order has been issued to allot the land, but it's a million-dollar question when the officials concerned will wake up from slumber and take steps to provide the land.