Odela (Telangana): The villagers of Abbidipalli village in Odela mandal pledged to donate their organs on Wednesday. The villagers have submitted their donation letters to the Grama Sabha organised under the leadership of sarpanch Ojja Komalatha and a copy of the notes will be handed over to the District Collector.

Sadashaya Foundation under the direction of the district president Merugu Bhishmachari of the village has been promoting the importance of organ donation among the villagers and so far more than 120 villagers have donated their eyes and other organs to the needy ones. Sadashaya Foundation has been organising organ donation camps for the past three years in the village while panchayat secretary Md Hasin, foundation workers and ward members also participated and promoted the initiative on Wednesday.