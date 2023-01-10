Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Hinauti village in the Damoh area of Madhya Pradesh has become a role model to other villages in not following the caste system. They did not follow the caste system while using the village pond. Although, they have earmarked four ghats signifying four caste systems prevalent in society. Villagers have been carrying forward the tradition shown by their forefathers. So untouchability or discrimination on a caste basis is not in place in the village.

In 2000, the village pond was dug up. It is spread over an area of two and a half acres. Speaking out about setting up four ghats on four sides of the pond, some villagers opined that they didn't think it was on the caste line. "After all we take and use water from the same pond. This gesture speaks about our bonhomie," they opined.

Shedding light on the village tradition, Devilal, a villager said, "We are carrying this system of using pond water for a long time. I have witnessed this tradition for the past 50 years. No one is threatened while taking or using pond water. People developed a mutual understanding. We are happy with this mutual co-existence." The pond in the village is the only main source of water.