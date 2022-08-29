Mansa (Punjab): His hero is no more, but his admiration for him still continues. In a heartwarming gesture, 12-year-old fan of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has made a cardboard replica of his mansion in Moose village and gifted it to his family.

Maninder Singh, a resident of Adampur village in Bhatinda has always been a an ardent fan of Moosewala and was determined to pay an unique tribute to him. So he started to keenly observe the photos of the singer's mansion , jeep and his tractor and tried to his best to replicate them in cardboard models.

Also read: Bambiha gang posts threat messages to Punjab govt, cops on social media

" I have made the models by observing the photos of Moosewala's mansion, jeep and tractor. If he was still alive I would have gifted it to him in person. I have also tried to pay tribute to him by singing one of his songs," said Maninder.

Touched by Maninder's gesture, Moosewala's family has now kept the gifts from the "special fan" in their mansion which keeps reminding them of the popularity and dedicated fan following their late son used to enjoy.