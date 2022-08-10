Hyderabad: A Twitter user on Tuesday complained about the bad condition of National Highway 65 in the suburbs of Hyderabad on the social media site, responding to which National Highways Agency (NHAI) chairperson Alka Upadhyay immediately came to Hyderabad from Delhi to inspect the matter herself. The netizen had tagged the NHAI on Twitter for it to reach the concerned authority. On reaching Hyderabad, she had a talk with the officials regarding the condition of the road.

Also read: Rahul's tweet on forest conservation unfortunate, misleading: MoS Environment Choubey

The officials informed that the impaired area is a national highway under the jurisdiction of the Telangana government, and still she examined the Highway leading to Suryapet. The plan to expand six lanes with service roads from LB Nagar to Malkapur was also approved to avoid traffic congestion.

The NHAI chairperson directed the officials to accelerate the work of various projects undertaken by the National Highways Authorities in Telangana. She inquired about the status of the regional ring road, northern junctions, and land acquisition along with the update on the condition of Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Hyderabad-Bangalore, Nagpur-Visakhapatnam, and others from Regional officer A. Krishnaprasad and other officials present in the meeting.