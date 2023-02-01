Srinagar: Plying an auto-rickshaw in the Uttarakhand hilly region is not permitted. Not knowing the repercussions, a driver along with his friends set off for Badrinath Dham and Shidhabali pilgrimage.

They hail from the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. After visiting the Siddhabali shrine they were planning to visit the next destination the Badrinath Dham. Official sources said that when the auto was seen plying on the road of Pauri, an RTO official impounded the vehicle during a checking drive.

They further revealed when the official asked the reason behind UP registration number vehicle plying on Pauri road, the auto driver said that he is a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and had come to visit the Siddhabali temple in Kotdwar.

He also said that he was planning to visit shrines in Uttarakhand. Around six occupants, including the driver, were traveling in the auto, officials said. Speaking to reporters Divisional transport officer Anita Chand said that the auto has been impounded as autorickshaws are not allowed to ply on mountainous roads.

"We have impounded the auto because the plying of the vehicle is not permitted on mountainous roads. These three-wheelers are prone to overturning due to treacherous roads. They had visited Siddhabali shrine in Kotdwar. They were from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. After visiting Siddhabali shrine they came to Pauri from Siddhabali. When stopped for questioning during a checking drive, they spilled the beans."