Ranchi (Jharkhand): A couple belonging to the Malar tribe in Jharkhand's Mccluskieganj allegedly sold their newly born girl child to a family belonging to a minority community for Rs 20,000 on October 13. Later, with the intervention of 'Bajrang Dal' members, the infant was recovered and handed back to its biological parents.

The couple residing in Malartola handed over the child to the family for a sum of Rs 20,500 and even signed a consent letter. However, the girl's father later denied his consent and alleged that he was in an inebriated state as the man made him drink liquor and then took his thumb impression on a piece of paper.

Also read: Woman sells one-month-old granddaughter for Rs 1.1 lakh

According to the villagers, the day when the deal happened most of the villagers had gone to the Mudma fair. After returning, people came to know about the incident. Following it, a man associated with Bajrang Dal was informed about the incident. He contacted his senior officials, and thereafter with the intervention of the district administration, the baby was returned to its parents.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the police have started an investigation to find out the background and whereabouts of the people involved in the incident.