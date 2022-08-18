Hyderabad: IRCTC signed an agreement with Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, the World's largest film city certified by the Guinness World Records. Under the agreement, tourism organizations across the country will be informed about Ramoji Film City's packages through IRCTC.

IRCTC South Central Zone GM Narasinga Rao, who signed the agreement with Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, hoped that this agreement would help a lot to reach out to tourists. "We have signed a tourism agreement in coordination with Ramoji Film City and IRCTC. RFC packages and IRCTC packages will be marketed from both websites. It will be very beneficial for tourists. It is an honor to partner with Ramoji Film City," said Narasinga Rao.

Ramoji Film City (RFC) also called the land of cine-magic spread over sprawling 2,000 acres has breathtaking avenues. It gained fame for thematic attractions, make-believe locales, striking gardens, cascading fountains, and creative entertainment. Recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's largest film city, the land of million dreams is the one and only of its kind thematic destination in the country.

Ramoji Film City has been a perfect backdrop for many films. Here, comprehensive filmmaking infrastructure and professional services come together to provide a complete hassle-free filmmaking experience. Its astounding facilities enable the simultaneous shooting of several films on any given day. It is the magnetic filmy flavor of Ramoji Film City which attracts around 1.5 million tourists per annum.