Yasin Malik, born in 1966, is a Kashmiri separatist leader and former militant who advocates the separation of Kashmir.

He is the Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) which spearheaded armed militancy in the Kashmir Valley.

Malik renounced violence in 1994 and adopted peaceful methods to come to a settlement on the Kashmir conflict.

In May 2022, Malik pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the state, fundraising for terrorism, acts of terrorism and many other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

What does the chargesheet say about Yasin Malik's offences?

