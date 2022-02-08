Rajkot: Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who carved a niche in the field of music with her voice, is no longer with us. But, Lata had good memories with Rajkot in Gujarat. Where many budding and renowned singers of Rajkot were directly or indirectly associated with Lata. Everyone is saddened by her death, however, a singer from Rajkot has decided to build a temple in her memory.

Bhupendra Vasavada, a resident of Rajkot, has expressed grief over the death of Lata. Describing his first meeting with Lata, he said, "I took part in Sugam Sangeet organised in Ahmedabad in 1954. At that time, Lata didi had come and I got a chance to sing with her. I was 12-year-old at that time. She liked my song; later, she called me and made me sing another song.

"Bhupendra has decided to build a temple for Lata Mangeshkar temple as he felt it is a real tribute to her. In the next six months, they will construct the temple and will also place a statue of her in it.

Read: Watch: A leaf artist from Rajasthan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar